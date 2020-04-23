Liberty’s Scottie James named ASUN Winner for Life recipient

Liberty basketball star Scottie James was named to the 2019-20 ASUN Winter Winners for Life team.

The team is comprised of one student-athlete from each of the nine institutions and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface.

James earned spots on the First Team All-Conference Team and All-Tournament Team after helping guide Liberty to the ASUN Championship and a share of the Regular Season title this season. He ranked first in the conference in field goal percentage (60.5) while adding 10.8 points per game and a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per outing.

The Tarpon Springs, Fla., native ended his career ranked fourth on the Flames’ all-time rebounding list at 891 and was named to the 2019-20 Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American Team. A senior Engineering major with a 3.10 GPA, James participates in Liberty’s SAAC and volunteers his time with numerous community service activities.

James was one of the best players in school history as he was a three-time all-conference selection and ranks fourth on Liberty’s all-time rebounding list with 891 career rebounds and is No. 17 on the all-time scoring list with 1,323 career points.

In his final season at Liberty, James and the Flames had a historical season, winning a share of the ASUN Regular Season title for the second straight season, leading the Flames to a perfect 17-0 record at home in the final season at the Vines Center, clinching a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season.

