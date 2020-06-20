Liberty’s McCaffrey earns spot on Big South Women’s Lacrosse All-Decade Team

Liberty alumna Brianna McCaffrey has been honored on the 2013-19 Big South Conference Women’s Lacrosse All-Decade Team.

McCaffrey is the first player in program history to be named to an all-decade team. The Big South Conference’s began sponsoring women’s lacrosse for the 2013 season, and Liberty was a member for six seasons (2013-18).

“I am not surprised by this at all. Bri was always the type of player that other teams had to prepare for,” stated Liberty Women’s Lacrosse Head Coach Kelly Nangle. “She was a force to be reckoned with. I continue to be very proud of Bri and all she accomplished and continues to accomplish in her life. We couldn’t be prouder to have Bri represent our program on the all-decade team!”

Throughout the month of June, the Big South will be recognizing each sport’s top student-athletes and coaches from the recently completed decade. Liberty wrapped up its 27-year Big South Conference membership on June 30, 2018, departing for the ASUN Conference.

The Flames excelled during their final years of Big South competition, earning seven Sasser Cups and 62 Big South team championships between 2010-18.

A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total. The 2013-19 Women’s Lacrosse All-Decade Team features five attackers, six midfielders, four defenders, one goalkeeper and a head coach.

A native of Boca Raton, Fla., McCaffrey earned Big South All-Conference honors twice. The midfielder was a first team honoree in 2018 during her junior season and earned Big South Defensive Player of the Week honors four times that season while leading the team with 40 goals. McCaffrey finished fourth in the country caused turnovers per game (2.72) that season. Her efforts propelled the Lady Flames to a then program-best 13 wins that year

During her sophomore season in 2017, she earned Big South All-Conference honorable mention distinction after leading the team with 40 goals and a team-best 77 draw controls. McCaffrey also has her name etched in the record books, as she is tied for first in career goals (128), first in draw controls (233), first in caused turnovers (147) and first in shots (361). She also ranks second in career ground balls (164), tied for third in free-position goals (23), seventh in points (151) and 10th in assists (23).

