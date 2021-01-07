Liberty’s Johnson, Willis named to Phil Steele All-America teams

Liberty defensive end Durrell Johnson and quarterback Malik Willis were named to the 2020 Phil Steele Postseason All-America team.

Johnson earned fourth-team All-America honors, while Willis was an honorable mention All-America selection.

During his first season with the Flames, Johnson (2020 PFF grade: 70.0) led the Flames with 11.5 tackles for a loss (74 yards) and 8.5 sacks (65 yards). The junior college transfer currently ranks No. 28 in the country in sacks per game (0.77).

The native of Baltimore, Md., also finished 2020 with 38 tackles (25 solo, 13 assisted), which ranked fourth on the team, and his 32 quarterback pressures ranked second on the team, helping Liberty overall rank No. 11 nationally in total defense (317.7 yards allowed per game).

Willis (2020 PFF grade: 85.5) was the No. 1 rushing quarterback in the country in 2020. He led all FBS quarterbacks with 944 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Willis set school records in both statistical categories for a quarterback with his standout totals.

The native of Atlanta, Ga., also finished his first season under center for the Flames completing 170-of-265 passing attempts for 2,260 yards and 20 touchdowns. The quarterback was up for several national honors throughout the season, including the 2020 Davey O’Brien Award Quarterback Class of 2020 listing.

