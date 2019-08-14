Liberty’s Jayroe named Fan-Voted ASUN Goalkeeper of the Year

Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, 3:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty junior goalkeeper Melody Jayroe was named the ASUN Fan-Voted Goalkeeper of the Year.

Jayroe enters her third season with the Lady Flames having started in 33 matches in her first two seasons. During her sophomore campaign, Jayroe ranked fourth in the ASUN in goals against average during conference play with a 0.99 GAA. The native of Plano, Texas posted four shutouts last season and 12 throughout her career.

Last season, the Lady Flames finished fifth in the ASUN Conference with a 5-3 record during league play. Head Coach Lang Wedemeyer returns 18 letter winners, including 2018 ASUN All-Conference selections Cora Duininck, Madison Ellis, Gabrielle Farrell and Zoe Gaffney. Liberty also adds nine newcomers to the team, including North Carolina transfer, Nicole Crutchfield, who played in last season’s NCAA College Cup Championship.

Lipscomb enters the season picked to finish first in the ASUN after winning the ASUN Championship last season, advancing to the second round of the NCAA College Cup Tournament. Liberty was the only team to beat Lipscomb last season during conference play, pulling off the 2-1 win in overtime in Nashville, Tenn. Lipscomb and second-place selection FGCU were the only teams to receive first-place votes in the poll. Liberty will begin ASUN play starting on Sept. 26 as the Lady Flames travel to face Jacksonville.

Like this: Like Loading...