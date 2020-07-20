Liberty’s Homesley, James named to ASUN Men’s Basketball All-Decade Team

Published Monday, Jul. 20, 2020, 11:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty’s Caleb Homesley and Scottie James have been named to the 2011-20 ASUN Conference Men’s Basketball All-Decade Team.

Throughout the month of July, the ASUN will be recognizing each sport’s top student-athletes from the recently completed decade. Liberty spent the final year and a half of the decade as a conference member after joining the ASUN on July 1, 2018.

The Flames have quickly made their presence known in the ASUN Conference, as eight different Liberty squads have won at least one ASUN team title over the last two years. Liberty captured the 2018-19 Bill Bibb Trophy, which is awarded to the ASUN Conference institution with the top overall athletic program.

During Liberty’s two years in the ASUN Conference, Homesley and James led the Flames to back-to-back ASUN Conference championships, including two NCAA Tournament berths and a pair of ASUN Regular Season titles.

Homesley was a two-year ASUN First Team All-Conference selection, including being named the 2020 ASUN Player of the Year and Tournament MVP. He averaged a career-best 15.3 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this past season. During conference play, Homesley elevated his game to another level with 17.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 2.5 apg. He had eight games this season in which he scored 20 points or more, seven of which came during conference play.

The Indian Trail, N.C., native concluded his career ranking No. 10 on Liberty’s all-time scoring list with 1,539 career points and No. 8 on the all-time rebounding list with 703 career rebounds.

James was an ASUN First Team All-Conference selection for two straight seasons as well, including being named the ASUN Tournament MVP in 2019 when he led the Flames to their first ASUN Tournament title. James was one of the best players in school history, as he was a three-time all-conference selection and ranks No. 17 on the all-time scoring list with 1,323 career points. During his senior campaign, James ranked first in the conference in field goal percentage (60.5) while adding 10.8 points per game and a team-leading 7.4 rebounds per outing.

The Tarpon Springs, Fla., native ended his career ranked fourth on the Flames’ all-time rebounding list at 891 and was named to the 2019-20 Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American Team.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments