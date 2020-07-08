Liberty’s Doan named to ASUN Women’s Cross Country All-Decade Team

Liberty junior Calli (Parlier) Doan has been named to the 2010-19 ASUN Conference Women’s Cross Country All-Decade Team.

Throughout the month of July, the ASUN will be recognizing each sport’s top student-athletes from the recently completed decade. Liberty spent the final year and a half of the decade as a conference member after joining the ASUN on July 1, 2018.

The Flames have quickly made their presence known in the ASUN Conference, as eight different Liberty squads have won at least one ASUN team title over the last two years. Liberty captured the 2018-19 Bill Bibb Trophy, which is awarded to the ASUN Conference institution with the top overall athletic program.

A native of Apex, N.C., Doan placed fifth at the 2018 ASUN Cross Country Championships. That impressive performance earned ASUN Freshman of the Year and first team All-ASUN honors.

Doan was again a first team All-ASUN runner at the 2019 ASUN Cross Country Championships, placing second overall to teammate Adelyn Ackley. Doan’s personal-best 5K time of 17:10.72 during the race ranks No. 3 in program history and No. 8 in ASUN meet history.

The Liberty women’s squad has placed second to Lipscomb at each of its two ASUN Cross Country Championships appearances. The 2020 ASUN Cross Country Championships are scheduled to be hosted by Lipscomb in Nashville, Tenn., on Oct. 31.

