Liberty’s Delaite named All-American by Collegiate Baseball

Published Thursday, Jun. 3, 2021, 6:14 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty senior left-hander Trevor Delaite has been named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Delaite was selected to the third team.

Delaite, who was named a finalist for the National Pitcher of the Year yesterday, is joined by the other five finalists for the 2021 National Pitcher of Year Award presented by the College Baseball Hall of Fame Foundation on the Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I All-America baseball teams. He is joined by fellow Pitcher of the Year finalists Indiana State’s Geremy Guerrero, Arkansas’ Kevin Kopps, Vanderbilt’s Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker and Mississippi’s Doug Nikhazy on the All-America teams.

Delaite enters this weekend’s NCAA Knoxville, Tenn. Regional with an 11-1 record and a 1.89 ERA in 100 innings. In 15 starts, he has struck out 83 and walked 19. He holds a 0.95 WHIP and has held opponents to a .215 batting average. The ASUN All-Conference first team member has five complete games and three shutouts.

Delaite is currently 16th nationally in ERA and leads the ASUN Conference in wins, innings pitched, complete games (5) and shutouts (3). The left-hander is the first Liberty pitcher since Keegan Linza, who pitched five complete games in 2011, to throw five or more complete games in a season. He is also tied for the program record in wins with Linza, who did it in 2011, and Jason Jones, who won 11 games in 2004.

The senior has posted a 6-0 record with a 1.15 ERA over 47 innings in his last six games. He has pitched three complete games in his last four outings, including pitching a 6-0 shutout against Kennesaw State last Friday at the ASUN Tournament.

Delaite becomes the fifth Flame to be selected to a NCAA Division I All-America team in school history. Second baseman Ryan Seiz in 2014, pitcher Jared Lyons in 2015, outfielder D.J. Artis in 2017 and relief pitcher Evan Brabrand in 2019 also received All-America honors.

Delaite and the Flames, 39-14, will face the Duke Blue Devils in the NCAA Knoxville, Tenn., Regional, Friday at Lindsay Nelson Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for Noon.

Related

Comments