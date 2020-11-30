Liberty’s Darius McGhee named ASUN Player of the Week

Published Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, 3:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty’s Darius McGhee has been named the ASUN Player of the Week after averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in a busy opening week for the Flames.

This is the first time McGhee has received the ASUN Player of the Week honor, as the guard from Roxboro, N.C. was a four-time ASUN Newcomer of the Week during the 2018-2019 season.

The junior was exceptional throughout Liberty’s first four games to begin the season, making the Space Coast Challenge All-Tournament Team, as well as the Hall of Fame Classic All-Tournament Team Powered by ShotTracker. McGhee set career-high scoring marks in the first two games of the season in the Space Coast Challenge.

Against Purdue, McGhee scored 21 points to go along with six rebounds in the first game of the season and to close out the tournament, McGhee would score a career-high 23 points, shooting 66 percent from the field.

In the Hall of Fame Classic, McGhee averaged 12.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists, as the Flames were able to defeat a second straight SEC opponent to open the season. McGhee currently ranks No. 1 in the country, in total three-point field goals made (15) and No. 6 in total points scored this season (69).

Liberty returns to Lynchburg as the team preps for its home opener in the brand new Liberty Arena. The Flames will face St. Francis (Pa.) on Thursday, Dec. 3. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Related

Comments