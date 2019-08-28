Liberty Women’s Tennis releases fall schedule

Published Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, 12:50 pm

LibertyEighth-year head coach Jeff Maren and the Liberty women’s tennis program have released their fall 2019 schedule.

“I’m very excited about the level of competition that we will face this fall,” Maren said. “With a young team, we need to be challenged in order to grow, and our schedule will certainly provide that for us.”

Liberty’s fall season will begin with tournaments on the same weekend, the ITA Oracle Masters (Sept. 26-29) and the William & Mary Invite (Sept. 27-29). The Lady Flames will host one home tournament, the Liberty Invite, Oct. 12-13 at the Cook Tennis Center.

Liberty will compete at the ITA Atlantic Regional at Virginia Tech’s Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in late October (Oct. 25-29). The Lady Flames will conclude the fall with the Cal State Northridge Invite, Nov. 8-10.

Liberty’s five fall events are listed below:

  • ITA Oracle Masters (Sept. 26-29)
  • William & Mary ITA Hall of Fame Classic (Sept. 27-29)
  • Liberty Invite (Oct. 12-13)
  • ITA Atlantic Regional at Virginia Tech (Oct. 25-29)
  • Cal State Northridge Invite (Nov. 8-10)

      Liberty’s roster features one senior (Kalani Soli), three juniors (Caisey Lee Emery, Nasha Ghajar and Grace Hashiguchi) one sophomore (Alexandra Almborg) and five freshmen (Kelly Lewis, Esther Lovato, Micaela Ode Mitre, Tiffany Nguyen and Eloise Saraty).



