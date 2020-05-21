Liberty women’s tennis receives ITA Atlantic Region Community Service Award

The Liberty women’s tennis program has been honored with the 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association Atlantic Region Community Service Award.

“I truly believe that one of the reasons our team was so cohesive is the time they spent serving others together. Servanthood is a Godly trait that helps to show our girls how they can impact another person’s life when they give of their time and energy,” stated Liberty Women’s Tennis Head Coach Jeff Maren. “And that act, when shared, makes for a powerful bond. Our team spent many hours doing this, and I am so proud of them. This touches me more than any win on the court could.”

Despite the shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ITA continued to recognize the hard work on and off the court from deserving student-athletes.

The Lady Flames tennis team invested 204 total hours serving the community during the 2019-20 academic year. Liberty is receiving this distinction for the first time in program history.

Some of those activities included:

Dollar Makes A Difference Campaign

Trick or Trick So Others Can Eat

Spooktacular Kids Carnival Event Preparation

Blessing Bags

Leesville Road Elementary School Fall Festival

Park View Community Mission Food Bank

Lynchburg Humane Society “Foster For a Day” Program

The ITA also named regional winners for several other awards, including: Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award, ITA Rookie of the Year, ITA Player to Watch, ITA Most Improved Senior, ITA Senior Player of the Year (Liberty’s Kalani Soli) and ITA Cissie Leary Sportsmanship Award.

The national winners of the awards will be announced next Monday during a special virtual awards ceremony.

The awards ceremony can be viewed on the ITA’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube accounts.

