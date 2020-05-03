Liberty Women’s Soccer unveils competitive 2020 schedule

The Liberty women’s soccer team has released its schedule for the 2020 season. The Flames will play 10 home games and eight games away from Lynchburg during their third season in the ASUN Conference.

“We have put together a very balanced schedule for this coming fall. We have some tough games on the road like Pitt, JMU, ODU, and Tennessee, but also some great games for the fans to come and support us at home with UVA, Wagner, and Elon, along with former Big South foes Campbell and Longwood,” head coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “The ASUN will be as tough as ever as more and more parity creeps into the conference. A lot of the programs lost star players to graduation, so it will be interesting to see the new dynamics of the top teams. Regardless, we know that every game will be a battle.”

Wedemeyer continues to challenge his team throughout its non-conference schedule, facing three team Power-5 opponents in Pitt, Tennessee and Virginia. The Lady Flames will face two teams (Lipscomb and Virginia) that played in the NCAA College Cup last season. Liberty will travel to six different states as the Lady Flames face schools from the ACC, Big South, CAA, C-USA, NEC and SEC.

Prior to the regular season, Liberty will play in two exhibition games during the preseason starting against UNCG on Aug. 12. The Flames will also play an exhibition at Gardner-Webb on Aug. 14, six days prior to beginning the regular season.

The ASUN Championship kicks off on Oct. 30 as the top six teams based on regular season conference standings will advance to the tournament. The #1 seed will host the #4 vs. #5 seed, and the #2 seed will host the #3 vs. #6 seed on Nov. 1 and play the winner on Nov. 1. The winners of the semifinal games will meet on Nov. 7 in the ASUN Championship Final at the highest remaining seed.

For a link to the 2020 schedule, click here.

