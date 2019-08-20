Liberty women’s soccer opens season at Virginia Tech
Liberty women’s soccer will kick off its 2019 season on the road against in-state opponent, Virginia Tech.
Details
Liberty at #25 Virginia Tech
Game Date: Thursday, Aug. 22
Game Time: 7:00 p.m. (EST)
Live Video: ACC Network
Play-by-Play Broadcaster: Bailey Angle
Color Analyst: John Caudill
Liberty Notes
- Liberty returns 18 letter winners, including ASUN All-Conference selections Cora Duininck, Madison Ellis, Gabrielle Farrell and Zoe Gaffney.
- Liberty also adds nine newcomers to the team, including North Carolina transfer, Nicole Crutchfield, who played in last season’s NCAA College Cup Championship.
- Liberty’s junior goalkeeper, Melody Jayroe, was selected as the ASUN’s Fan-Voted Preseason Goalkeeper of the Year.
- The Lady Flames were picked fourth in the ASUN Preseason Coaches Poll after finishing fifth in 2018 with a 5-3 conference record.
- Liberty head coach, Lang Wedemeyer, began his playing career at Virginia Tech where he was voted the Hokies’ top defensive player in 1991 and 1992.
- Liberty has played Virginia Tech the last two seasons in the preseason during exhibition games.
- Wedemeyer welcomes two new assistant coaches this season to the staff in Brandon West and Audrey Adkison.
- Starting with Clemson in Liberty’s final exhibition, Liberty will face three straight ACC opponents, including back-to-back ranked opponents in VT and UVA.
