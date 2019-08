Liberty women’s soccer opens season at Virginia Tech

Liberty women’s soccer will kick off its 2019 season on the road against in-state opponent, Virginia Tech.

Liberty at #25 Virginia Tech

Game Date: Thursday, Aug. 22

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. (EST)

Live Video: ACC Network

Play-by-Play Broadcaster: Bailey Angle

Color Analyst: John Caudill

