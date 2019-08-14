Liberty women’s soccer faces Longwood, Clemson in exhibitions

As Liberty women’s soccer goes through its final full week of preseason practice, the team will prep for its two exhibition games starting on the road against Longwood on Wednesday and ending the week at home against ACC opponent Clemson on Saturday.

These exhibition games will be conclude Liberty’s preseason, as the Lady Flames open the season in nine days on the road at Virginia Tech (Aug. 22). The Lady Flames will face a familiar foe in Longwood, having played the Lancers 19 times, including eight meetings while both schools resided in the Big South Conference (2012-18).

As Liberty will end its preseason at home against Clemson, it will kick start a stretch of three consecutive ACC schools that Lady Flames will face as they enter the regular season with games against the Hokies and Virginia. Liberty will be challenged early in the season as they face two teams that were ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll (No. 9 Virginia and No. 25 Virginia Tech) and also Clemson who received 73 votes, the most of any school to not crack the Top 25 poll.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Farmville, Va., against Longwood while the Lady Flames will face Clemson at 6 p.m. at Osborne Stadium on Saturday.

