Liberty Women’s Soccer drops season opener to No. 25 Virginia Tech

Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, 10:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty dropped its 2019 season opener at No. 25 Virginia Tech by a 3-0 final Thursday evening in Blacksburg.

The Flames were able to catch the Hokies on the counter attack early in the contest with three quality looks in front of goal, but were unable to capitalize. Gabrielle Farrell had Liberty’s best chance in the seventh minute of the game off a cross from Sierra Lam but Farrell’s shot went above the crossbar.

Virginia Tech in return made the most of its opportunities scoring on its fourth shot of the game, immediately after Farrell’s missed scoring opportunity. Virginia Tech was able to control the pace of play throughout the game to come away with the win.

“When you play good teams and make mistakes they are going to punish you and that is what happened this game,” Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “Virginia Tech is a really talented team and we gave the ball away in some very dangerous places. The positive is we created three to four really good and dangerous chances that we should have scored on and that creates a completely different environment. We had our opportunities and I thought the girls battled but we have to be sharper and a little more composed on the ball.”

Like this: Like Loading...