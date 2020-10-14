Liberty women’s soccer announces spring ASUN schedule

The ASUN Conference has announced its 2021 spring women’s soccer schedule, with each team competing in eight matches.

With the 2020 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship shifted to the spring, the ASUN Conference has moved its fall sports seasons to the spring as well.

The conference will be divided into North (Liberty, Bellarmine, Kennesaw State, Lipscomb, North Alabama) and South (FGCU, Jacksonville, North Florida, Stetson) divisions.

The schedule is tentative and subject to change. The Lady Flames’ non-conference matchups will be announced at a later date.

Kicking Things Off

The Lady Flames will begin its ASUN schedule at home as they welcome the ASUN’s newest member, Bellarmine on Feb. 28. As a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference last season, Bellarmine went 12-5-3 and 8-4-3 in conference.

Liberty Takes on the Champs

Liberty will face the defending ASUN champs, Lipscomb, in back-to-back games starting on the road (March 11). Liberty has beaten Lipscomb in its last two regular season matches, the only team to do so in the ASUN.

Lipscomb will make the return trip to Lynchburg to face Liberty on March 18.

Starters Returning

Liberty is the only team in the conference that returns two players from last year’s ASUN All-Conference First Team, in defender Cora Duininck and ASUN Goalkeeper of the Year, Melody Jayroe. The Lady Flames also return Kasey Jamieson, who ranked second on last year’s squad in goals scored (5) and points (14).

