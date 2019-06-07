Liberty women’s soccer announces 2019 schedule

The Liberty women’s soccer team has released its schedule for the 2019 season. The Flames will play eight home games and nine games away from Lynchburg during their second season in the ASUN Conference.

“The 2019 non-conference schedule is going to be a wonderful challenge for our program. We are fortunate to have some great games at home that include Clemson, Pitt, James Madison, William & Mary and Old Dominion,” head coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “After a rigorous early season, we face some talented teams in the ASUN, but the players will be ready for the opportunities that the schedule presents.”

Wedemeyer continues to challenge his team throughout its non-conference schedule, facing three teams in the ACC (Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech), which is a first in school history. The Lady Flames will face two teams (Lipscomb and Virginia) that played in the NCAA College Cup last season. Liberty will travel to five different states as the Lady Flames face schools from the ACC, Atlantic 10, CAA, C-USA and SoCon.

Prior to the regular season, Liberty will play in two exhibition games during the preseason starting against Longwood in Farmville, Va. on Aug. 14. Liberty will close out the preseason against ACC opponent, Clemson, at Osborne Stadium on Aug. 17, just five days before kicking off the regular season.

The ASUN Championship kicks off on Nov. 1 as The top six teams based on regular season conference standings will advance to the tournament. The #1 seed will host the #4 vs. #5 seed, and the #2 seed will host the #3 vs. #6 seed on Nov. 1 and play the winner on Nov. 3. The winner of the semfinal games will meet on Nov. 9th in the ASUN Championship Final at the highest remaining seed.

2019 Liberty Women’s Soccer Schedule

Virginia Tech | Thursday, Aug. 22 | Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech ended the 2018 season with an 11-8-3 record and a 5-5 record in the ACC.

Virginia finished the season ranked No. 21 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

Liberty faced Virginia Tech in 2018 in an exhibition game.

Liberty is 1-9 all-time against Virginia Tech.

This will be one of three ACC teams Liberty will face this season.

Virginia | Sunday, Aug. 25 | Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia made it to the third round of the 2018 College Cup, ending the season with a 16-5-1 record and a 7-3 record in the ACC.

Virginia finished the season ranked No. 11 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

This will be the fourth straight season Liberty has faced UVa.

Liberty is 0-15 all-time against Virginia.

Virginia is one of three ACC teams Liberty will play in 2019.

William & Mary | Thursday, Aug. 29 | Osborne Stadium

Finished 2018 with a 6-10-1 record and a 3-3-1 record in the CAA.

Liberty suffered a 1-3 loss last season at William & Mary.

Liberty is 0-2 all-time against the Tribe.

Old Dominion | Sunday, Sept. 1 | Osborne Stadium

Liberty faces ODU for the first time since 2015.

The Lady Flames have a 4-5 record against the Monarchs.

Old Dominion went 8-7-4 overall in 2018 and 5-3-2 in Conference USA.

George Washington | Thursday, Sept. 5 | Washington, D.C.

Liberty and George Washington will square off for the sixth straight season.

George Washington went 10-8-1 overall and 6-4 in the Atlantic 10.

Liberty is 1-1-1 in its last three meetings against the Colonials.

Elon | Thursday, Sept. 12 | Elon, N.C.

Liberty scored a season-high four goals against Elon in its 2018 season opener at Osborne Stadium.

This will be the 16 th all-time meeting against Elon as the Lady Flames have a 6-8-2 record against the Phoenix.

all-time meeting against Elon as the Lady Flames have a 6-8-2 record against the Phoenix. Elon finished 2018 with a 3-10-4 record with a 1-7-1 record in the CAA.

Pitt | Sunday, Sept. 15 | Osborne Stadium

This is the first ACC school Liberty has hosted since 2016 (Virginia).

Pitt went 4-12-1 and 0-10 in the ACC in 2018.

Liberty is 0-2 against Pitt, having last faced the Panthers in 2015.

This will be one of three ACC teams Liberty will face this season.

James Madison | Thursday, Sept. 19 | Osborne Stadium

Liberty will face James Madison for the fourth straight season.

This is will be the first time Liberty will host JMU since 2016.

James Madison went 11-8-1 and 7-1-1 in the CAA in 2018, losing in the CAA Finals.

Liberty is 2-8 all-time against James Madison.

VMI | Sunday, Sept. 22 | Lexington, Va.

Liberty is 7-3 all-time against VMI.

Liberty has not faced VMI since 2013.

VMI went 7-9-2 and 0-8-1 in the SoCon.

Jacksonville | Thursday, Sept. 26 | Jacksonville, Fla.

Liberty defeated Jacksonville 1-0 last season at Osborne Stadium

Jacksonville finished in ninth place in the ASUN going 1-14-1 and 1-7 in conference.

This will be Liberty’s first trip to Jacksonville.

North Florida | Sunday, Sept. 29 | Jacksonville, Fla.

Liberty defeated North Florida 2-1 last season at Osborne Stadium on Senior Day.

North Florida finished in seventh place in the ASUN going 7-8-1 and 2-5-1 in conference.

This will be Liberty’s first trip to North Florida.

Lipscomb | Friday, Oct. 4 | Osborne Stadium

Liberty was the only ASUN team to defeat Lipscomb last season, defeating the Lady Bison 2-1 on the road in overtime.

Lipscomb won the ASUN regular season and tournament titles, advancing to the second round of the 2018 College Cup.

Lipscomb received seven votes in the United Coaches Soccer Top 25 poll.

This will be Lipscomb’s first trip to Osborne Stadium.

North Alabama | Sunday, Oct. 6 | Osborne Stadium

Liberty defeated North Alabama 2-0 last season, for Liberty’s first-ever ASUN victory.

North Alabama finished in sixth place in the ASUN going 11-9-1 and 3-4-1 in conference.

North Alabama advanced to the ASUN Championship Quarterfinals last season.

This will be North Alabama’s first trip to Osborne Stadium.

Stetson | Thursday, Oct. 10 | DeLand, Fla.

Liberty defeated Stetson 2-0 last season at Osborne Stadium.

Stetson finished in eighth place in the ASUN going 4-10-3 and 1-6-1 in conference.

This will be Liberty’s second trip to Stetson (Tied 0-0, 2008).

Kennesaw State | Sunday, Oct. 13 | Osborne Stadium

Liberty suffered a 0-2 loss in its ASUN opener last season at Kennesaw State.

Kennesaw State finished in third place in the ASUN going 12-6-1 and 5-3 in conference.

This will be Kennesaw State’s first trip to Osborne Stadium.

FGCU | Sunday, Oct. 20 | Osborne Stadium

Liberty went 0-2 last season against FGCU, losing to the Eagles in the ASUN Championship Quarterfinals.

FGCU finished in fourth place in the ASUN going 13-4-2 and 5-3 in conference.

Liberty is 0-4 all-time against FGCU.

NJIT | Sunday, Oct. 27 | Newark, N.J.

Liberty suffered a 1-3 loss to NJIT 1-2 at Osborne Stadium.

NJIT finished in second place in the ASUN going 11-5-2 and 5-2-1 in conference.

This will be Liberty’s first trip to NJIT.

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google