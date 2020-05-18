Liberty Women’s Basketball: Lady Flames returning to Virginia Tech in 2020-2021

Published Monday, May. 18, 2020, 5:40 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

For the second consecutive season, the Liberty women’s basketball team will travel across the Commonwealth to battle Virginia Tech.

The Lady Flames’ first road game of the 2020-2021 season is scheduled for Nov. 15 at Cassell Coliseum.

The game will be played one year to the day after one of Liberty’s most entertaining contests of the 2019-2020 campaign. The Lady Flames cut a 14-point deficit to one before Virginia Tech escaped with a 73-69 triumph. Emily Lytle tallied 19 points, including Liberty’s final 13 tallies of the matchup between a pair of 20-game winners.

The 2019-2020 Virginia Tech Hokies finished 21-9, including an 11-7 conference mark, which tied them for fourth place in the ACC standings. They appeared to be en route to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2006 when the season was halted.

Liberty has only defeated Virginia Tech once in program history, but five of the teams’ last six meetings have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

The Lady Flames will be facing an ACC opponent for the eighth consecutive season. They are in search of their first ACC triumph since a 45-43 victory at Virginia Tech on Dec. 30, 2008.

Lytle is averaging 16.0 ppg in two career meetings with Virginia Tech, while Mya McMillian pulls down an average of 8.5 rpg versus the Hokies.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments