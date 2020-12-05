Liberty wins Saturday matinee with Bluefield, 86-64

Liberty extended its home winning streak to 25 games with an 86-64 win over Bluefield College on Saturday.

After a fast-paced first half that ended with the Flames (4-2) up 52-43, Liberty locked down defensively to start the second half, holding Bluefield to an 8-of-26 effort from the field in the second half.

“Really congratulatory to Coach Morgan and his Bluefield Rams,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “I thought they played really hard and were very connected. They gave a ton of effort and energy and I am a little disappointed in our group. We had a little bit of casualness that has not been seen this season or in seasons past. I think it will be a chance to get our guys’ attention.”

Liberty will hit the road for its final road game during the non-conference schedule, as they face Missouri on Wednesday, Dec. 9. It will be the third SEC opponent Liberty has faced this season.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and can be seen on the ESPN SEC Network.

