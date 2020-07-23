Liberty volleyball team earns AVCA Team Academic Award distinction

Published Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020, 5:53 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Liberty volleyball team recorded a 3.65 cumulative GPA for the 2019-2020 academic year, ranking among the top 46 team GPA’s for all NCAA Division I women’s volleyball programs.

For the 10th year in a row, the Lady Flames have earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award.

This is the third year in a row and third time in program history that the Lady Flames have received AVCA Team Academic Award Honor Roll distinction. This distinction went to the 46 teams with the top GPA’s in NCAA Division I women’s volleyball. Liberty and North Alabama were the only two ASUN programs to receive Honor Roll mention. The Lady Flames join LIU Brooklyn and UNCW as the only three Division I women’s teams to be named to the Honor Roll each of the last three years.

“Academics plays a huge role in the success of our program!” coach Trevor Johnson said. “We want to make sure that our athletes are being well taken care of academically, socially, spiritually, and athletically. They are students first and athletes second, and they have done a tremendous job of trying to be the best versions of themselves not only on the court, but more importantly in the classroom as well.”

A record total of 1,313 teams across the United States earned the award for the 2019-20 academic year, breaking the previous record of 1,125, set in 2018-19. The honor went to teams at the high school and collegiate (indoor and sand) levels. The total number of schools recognized has increased every year since 2004-05, when 276 institutions received the award.

The AVCA Team Academic Award debuted in 1993, and honors volleyball programs that maintain at least a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 grade-point average on a 5.0 scale.

The Lady Flames were one of 227 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball programs to receive the 2019-20 AVCA Team Academic Award.

Liberty has been honored with the Team Academic Award for the 10th year in a row, and the 11th time in program history. The Lady Flames also made the listing for the 2001-02 academic campaign.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments