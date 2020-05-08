Liberty Volleyball: Singing class ranked Top 60 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com

Published Friday, May. 8, 2020, 5:49 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Liberty volleyball team’s incoming freshman class has been ranked in the Top 60 nationally by PrepVolleyball.com.

Liberty’s Class of 2020 received Highest Honorable Mention among PrepVolleyball.com’s list of top recruiting classes. This is the second year in a row that the Liberty volleyball team has been cited for having one of the top incoming classes in the nation, as the Lady Flames’ 2019 freshmen received High Honorable Mention.

Through a panel of over 100 collegiate coaches and recruiting experts, PrepVolleyball.com listed Liberty in the Highest Honorable Mention category. That distinction puts the Lady Flames’ newcomers in the range of 31-60, as PrepVolleball.com ranks the top 30 overall individually.

The Lady Flames’ incoming freshmen class includes Lydia Burts, Julia Mangum and Trinity Watts.

“This is a tremendous honor for this group of young ladies!” said Liberty Volleyball Head Coach Trevor Johnson. “They each had outstanding high school careers for their respective high school! They each bring a unique style of play that will help this program continue to get better. Not only are these young ladies great athletes, more importantly they are great people with unbelievable character. These three will no doubt leave their legacy at Liberty University! Thank you to Brett Anema and all his tireless work recruiting these ladies. Recruiting is such a huge part of our success. God is the head recruiter and He has brought these three here to be part of something special. Go Flames!”

Liberty is one of two ASUN programs to appear on PrepVolleyball’s list, joining Lipscomb who also received Highest Honorable Mention.

These three newcomers will join a Liberty team that went 21-12 in 2019, including 11-5 in ASUN play. Liberty made its first postseason appearance since 2012, competing in the Postseason NIVC, where the Lady Flames earned two wins and qualified for the quarterfinals. The 2019 Lady Flames also posted victories over 2018 NCAA Tournament teams Northern Arizona and FGCU.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments