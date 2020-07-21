Liberty University partnering with Teamworks to develop efficiencies in daily athletic operations

Teamworks, the leading athlete engagement platform for collegiate and professional organizations, has announced a partnership with the Liberty University Athletics Department.

Leveraging Teamworks across its 20 varsity sports, the Flames recognize consistent and effective communication as a priority in navigating today’s COVID-19 challenges.

“Liberty Athletics is excited to partner with Teamworks, the college athletics leader in time management and communications systems,” said Ian McCaw, Liberty’s Director of Athletics. “We all recognize the demanding commitment necessary to be a successful college student and athlete, and it is essential that our student-athletes, coaches and administrators have the tools to operate at the most efficient level each day. By implementing Teamworks, we are empowering Liberty student-athletes and staff with a platform to improve their time management, communication and day-to-day scheduling.”

Liberty joins more than 2,000 NCAA Division I departments and teams that partner with Teamworks and is Teamworks’ first department-wide partner from the ASUN Conference.

“Prior to COVID-19, Teamworks had the privilege of working with several teams from Liberty and are pleased that the benefits provided led to an opportunity to partner with the entire athletic department,” said Zach Maruides, CEO and Founder of Teamworks. “Leadership at Liberty understands the need for crystal clear communication and organizational efficiency, particularly during this unprecedented transition back to campus. We are happy to do our part in supporting Liberty Athletics amidst the pandemic by providing Liberty student-athletes and athletics staff with real-time transparency for return to play planning and execution.”

About Teamworks

Teamworks is the leading athlete engagement platform, empowering more than 3,000 clients around the world to better connect and collaborate by simplifying their internal processes. Based in Durham, North Carolina, Teamworks creates a culture of communication and accountability for more than 2,000 NCAA Division I programs including every Autonomous Conference institution; professional teams in the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and EPL; collegiate and professional conferences; and national governing bodies.

Visit www.teamworks.com for more information.

