Liberty tops Lipscomb in series opener, 4-1

The Liberty Flames toppled the Lipscomb Bisons, 4-1, in the opening game of a three-game ASUN series at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium Friday evening.

Liberty pitchers Trevor Delaite, Landon Riley and Mason Meyer held the visiting Bisons in check throughout the contest. The three combined to allowed one run on seven hits, striking out seven. The trio did not walk a batter in the contest.

Liberty moves to 19-8 overall and 6-1 in the ASUN. Lipscomb drops to 11-14 overall and 4-6 in conference play.

