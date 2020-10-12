Liberty tennis has strong showing at Boonsboro Fall UTR Event

Published Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, 4:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Five Liberty women’s tennis players competed unattached this past weekend at the Boonsboro Fall UTR Event held at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg.

The two-day event concluded with the Lady Flames’ Tiffany Nguyen topping teammate Esther Lovato 6-4, 6-3 in the main draw final on Sunday morning. Nguyen posted a 3-0 mark at the event, also defeating former Liberty player Anna Dollar (6-2, 6-2) and teammate Grace Hashiguchi (6-4, 6-3) in straight sets.

Lovato claimed two matches on Saturday leading up to the final against Nguyen. The sophomore topped Elsa Kirch 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Radford’s Malin Falk 7-6 (7), 6-1 in the semifinals to reach the championship.

After dropping a tough three-set match to Falk (6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (5)) in the quarterfinal round, the Lady Flames’ Micaela Ode Mitre rebounded to claim the backdraw title. The second-year player from Lima, Peru defeated Blair Gill (6-2, 6-1) and Radford’s Emily Brandow each in (6-3, 6-1) each in straight sets.

Liberty’s Eloise Saraty and Hashiguchi both picked up one victory on Saturday. Saraty upended Camryn McClure of Radford 6-1, 6-3. After receiving a bye to the quarterfinal round, Hashiguchi bested Saraty 6-2, 6-2.

Related

Comments