 

Liberty tennis has strong showing at Boonsboro Fall UTR Event

Published Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, 4:21 pm

LibertyFive Liberty women’s tennis players competed unattached this past weekend at the Boonsboro Fall UTR Event held at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg.

The two-day event concluded with the Lady Flames’ Tiffany Nguyen topping teammate Esther Lovato 6-4, 6-3 in the main draw final on Sunday morning. Nguyen posted a 3-0 mark at the event, also defeating former Liberty player Anna Dollar (6-2, 6-2) and teammate Grace Hashiguchi (6-4, 6-3) in straight sets.

Lovato claimed two matches on Saturday leading up to the final against Nguyen. The sophomore topped Elsa Kirch 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Radford’s Malin Falk 7-6 (7), 6-1 in the semifinals to reach the championship.

After dropping a tough three-set match to Falk (6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (5)) in the quarterfinal round, the Lady Flames’ Micaela Ode Mitre rebounded to claim the backdraw title. The second-year player from Lima, Peru defeated Blair Gill (6-2, 6-1) and Radford’s Emily Brandow each in (6-3, 6-1) each in straight sets.

Liberty’s Eloise Saraty and Hashiguchi both picked up one victory on Saturday. Saraty upended Camryn McClure of Radford 6-1, 6-3. After receiving a bye to the quarterfinal round, Hashiguchi bested Saraty 6-2, 6-2.


