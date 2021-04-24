Liberty takes series opener from Coastal Carolina, 7-2

The Liberty Flames downed the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-2 in the opening game of their weekend series Friday evening at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

The Flames broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the sixth inning and the Liberty bullpen held Coastal Carolina in check over the final three innings for the victory.

Third baseman Trey McDyre, designated hitter Brady Gulakowski, right fielder Jake Wilson and shortstop Cam Locklear each had two hits apiece in the contest for the Flames. Gulakowski drove in two runs, while McDyre scored twice in the contest.

Liberty improves to 26-9 on the year. Coastal Carolina drops to 18-14.

