Liberty Swimming & Diving earns CSCAA Scholar All-America Team Award

Liberty Swimming & Diving team continued its excellence in the classroom during the spring of 2020, earning a 3.76 team GPA.

Liberty was among teams on the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-America Team list for the spring 2020 semester.

The CSCAA announced its Scholar All-America Team awards, which were received by a record 789 programs, spanning NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA. In order to qualify for the award, a team must have achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher during the previous semester.

CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart mentioned the efforts of Head Coach Jake Shellenberger, noting that “No team was unaffected by this Spring’s pandemic but Athletic Director McCaw and President Falwell can and should be proud of their team and the work of Jake.”

Additional institutional adjustments to grading systems resulted in GPAs nearly one-quarter letter grade higher than previously. As a result, the CSCAA will not be publishing team GPAs. This semester’s list also does not include teams at institutions that switched entirely to pass/fail grading.

All nine CCSA teams earned inclusion on the CSCAA Scholar All-America Team list.

As a team, the Lady Flames earned a cumulative team GPA of 3.76 in the spring of 2020. This is the program’s second highest semester GPA on record and was the best spring 2020 GPA of any Liberty athletics team. During the fall of 2018, Liberty’s program-record 3.79 GPA led all collegiate teams, men’s or women’s.

Liberty has now earned CSCAA academic honors as a team during each of the past 18 semesters, dating back to the fall 2011 semester.

Individual Scholar All-America selections will be announced next week.

