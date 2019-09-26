Liberty Softball to compete in St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational

Published Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, 12:04 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

LibertyThe Liberty softball team has been invited to compete in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational, Feb. 13-16. The Lady Flames will face three 2019 Women’s College World Series competitors, including defending national champion UCLA, while also taking on Missouri and 2018 national champion Florida State.

The tournament, held at Eddie C. Moore Complex, showcases some of the best teams in NCAA Division I softball. Select games will be broadcast nationally on the ESPN family of networks.

The opponents that Liberty will face at the tournament have an average end-of-season RPI from 2018 of eight, in UCLA (2), Washington (3), Florida State (5), Alabama (6) and Missouri (26). The Lady Flames will meet the last two national champions in back-to-back games to close out the invitational.

Liberty went 40-22 last season, finishing second in ASUN standings at 16-5 in its first year in the conference. The Lady Flames swept through the Lynchburg Regional to claim their second NISC Regional title, earning a spot in the NISC Championship Round. Liberty returns three-time All-Region second baseman Amber Bishop and two-time All-Region selection Autumn Bishop among a talented group of returnees. The Lady Flames, who graduated eight players in 2019, welcome 10 freshmen and junior college transfer Megan Johnson.

Liberty’s full 2020 season schedule will be released later this fall.



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
augusta free press






augusta free press
augusta free press news