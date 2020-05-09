Liberty Softball: Madison Via named ASUN Winners for Life recipient

Liberty junior outfielder Madison Via has been named to the 2019-20 ASUN Spring Winners for Life Team.

The team is comprised of one student-athlete from each of the nine member institutions and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface.

Via is the first Liberty softball player to receive the Winners for Life award, and one of two ASUN softball student-athletes to make the team this year, joining Lipscomb’s Hannah DeVault.

A native of Roanoke, Va., Via has enjoyed a standout career both on the field and in the classroom. She entered the spring semester with a 3.76 cumulative GPA as an exercise science major. Via is a two-time conference honor roll member and was named a 2019 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete.

On the field, Via is a two-time all-conference outfielder, including first team All-Big South honors as a freshman. She is one of only two Liberty outfielders (also Stacy Radulovich in 1996) to receive all-conference first-team honors as a freshman. In 2019, Via was named to the NISC All-Regional Team, the Puerto Vallarta Collegiate Challenge All-Tournament Team and the ASUN All-Conference second team. Via also has a 2018 VaSID All-State Softball second team award in her possession.

This year, she was named to the 2020 ASUN Preseason All-Conference Softball Team, finishing the season with a .271 batting average and a team-leading eight stolen bases. She hit .345 over the last 11 games of the season, during which Liberty went 9-2. Via enters the 2021 season ranked eighth in program history with 45 career stolen bases and tied for seventh with seven career triples.

