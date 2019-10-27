Liberty soccer ends regular season with win at NJIT

Liberty concluded the regular season with a 1-0 shutout win on the road at NJIT.

The Flames end the regular season with a 10-6-2 record and a 6-2 record in ASUN play while the Highlanders fall to 6-7-3 and 3-4-1 in conference.

An early goal for the Lady Flames, courtesy of Gabrielle Farrell, gave Liberty’s backline the chance to settle into the game, dictating the pace of play. Liberty controlled possession throughout the game as they outshot the Highlanders 13-8.

Liberty’s backline was exceptional allowing just three shots on goal. As she has done all season, Farrell was clutch with her seventh game-winning goal this season.

“I thought we were really good the first 20 minutes of the game,” Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “Credit to NJIT for scrapping their way back into it and with the rain and the wind it just became a gritty match so I am proud of our girls holding on and pulling out the win.”

