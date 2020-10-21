Liberty Soccer alum Gabrielle Farrell signs pro contract with ZFK Spartak

Liberty Soccer alum Gabrielle Farrell has signed her first professional contract, as she joins ZFK Spartak Subotica in Serbia.

“I am super excited to start my professional career. It has always been a dream of mine since I was little to one day play soccer professionally,” Farrell said. “When our season ended last fall it was obviously really unexpected and devastating, but I knew that I still had so much in me.”

Farrell joins a ZFK Spartak squad that has a rich tradition of winning and competes in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The team has won 10 national championships, including nine in a row from 2011 to 2019.

Since wrapping up her collegiate career at Liberty, Farrell has played some of the best competition around the world as she got the call from the Jamaican National Team, competing in the CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers against Canada and Mexico.

“After being called up to the Jamaican National Team I was beyond excited and was getting looked at by a number of professional clubs. Then COVID happened and almost all of the leagues shut down and weren’t able to sign new players for months and months so that was hard,” Farrell added. “But God’s timing is always the right timing and I am so incredibly blessed. So now being able to officially start my pro journey is a blessing and I’m so excited to see where this all takes me.”

In 2019 Farrell wrapped up an illustrious career at Liberty, going down as one of the best players in school history. Farrell was a dominant force on offense scoring 10 goals during her senior campaign, which is tied for the fifth most in a single season in school history.

Of the 10 goals Farrell scored that season, seven were game-winning goals, which puts her career total at 18 game-winning goals. Farrell earned all-conference honors in all four seasons at Liberty as she ranks second in school history in career goals (24), third in career points (62) and fifth in career assists (14).

Farrell was named First Team All-ASUN Conference to close out her college career at Liberty.

Since arriving in Lynchburg in 2017, head coach Lang Wedemeyer has coached two professional players in Farrell and Isabella Habuda, who graduated in 2017.

“We are so proud of what Gabby has accomplished this year. It’s been great to see how her hard work and dedication have enabled her to continue her career professionally,” Wedemeyer said. “She is a wonderful representative of our soccer program and even more so, what it looks like to be a strong Christian woman.”

