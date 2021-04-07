Liberty signs basketball coach Ritchie McKay to contract extension

Liberty University announced Wednesday that it has extended its contract with basketball coach Ritchie McKay through the 2028 season.

“I am very honored and extremely excited by the commitment that our President Prevo, Ian McCaw and our administration has made to our program,” McKay said. “Many are responsible for the upward trajectory that we’ve experienced, but especially our student-athletes that continue to pursue excellence in their pursuits. That being said, our hope is to continue to improve and compete at the highest level.”

McKay and the Flames have been on a historical run having posted five straight 20-win seasons for the first time in school history. Liberty’s historical run includes six ASUN titles (three regular season and three tournament championships) in the last three seasons, which is an ASUN Conference record. The Flames have proven to be one of the most successful programs in the country, winning 82 games in the last three seasons, which is the 2nd most wins in Division I during that span.

