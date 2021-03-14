Liberty shuts down North Alabama, 6-0, to sweep three-game series

Four pitchers lead by Trey Gibson combined to throw the Liberty’s third shutout, leading Liberty to a 6-0 victory over the North Alabama Lions and a sweep of their three-game series Sunday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Gibson retired the first 15 batters he faced in the contest, running his record to 2-2 on the year. The freshman right-hander gave up one hit over six innings, striking out 10 and not walking a batter.

Relievers Fraser Ellard, Mason Fluharty and Tyler Germanowski each pitched a scoreless inning as the Flames recorded a shutout of the Lions for the third consecutive day.

Liberty catcher Gray Betts reached base three times in the contest. He had two hits, walked and scored two times. Flames left fielder Aaron Anderson also reached base three times in the contest, collecting two hits, including a double and driving in two runs.

Liberty runs its winning streak to eight games. The Flames move to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in ASUN Conference action. North Alabama falls to 1-12 overall and 0-3 in ASUN play.

