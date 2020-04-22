Liberty sets game times for 2020 home football schedule

Fans who are making plans for 2020 Liberty football now have more information at their hands with the Athletics Department releasing kickoff times for the six-game home schedule.

The Flames will open the season at home against North Carolina A&T on Sept. 12 with kickoff set for 4 p.m.

A traditional evening kickoff was shifted to later in the afternoon to help with Liberty University also holding its 2020 Commencement exercise around the football home opener.

Liberty’s next three home football games will kick off at 6 p.m. The Flames will host FIU on Sept. 26 during College for a Weekend and Louisiana – Monroe on Oct. 10 for the University’s annual Homecoming Weekend and Hall of Fame Weekend.

The Flames will wrap up their evening kickoff schedule on Oct. 24 when Liberty hosts Southern Miss for a 6 p.m. start time during Family Weekend.

Liberty will play its final two home games of 2020 in the afternoon, starting at 2 p.m. The Flames host Western Carolina on Nov. 14 on Military Appreciate Day and a second fall season College for a Weekend.

Liberty’s final chance to become bowl eligible for the second year in a row will come on Nov. 28. The Flames host fellow FBS independent foe UMass on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. as a part of Senior Day at Williams Stadium.

2020 Home Schedule

Sept. 12 vs. North Carolina A&T – 4 p.m.

Home Opener/LU Commencement

Home Opener/LU Commencement Sept. 26 vs. FIU – 6 p.m.

College for a Weekend

College for a Weekend Oct. 10 vs. Louisiana – Monroe – 6 p.m.

Homecoming/Hall of Fame Weekend

Homecoming/Hall of Fame Weekend Oct. 24 vs. Southern Miss – 6 p.m.

Family Weekend

Family Weekend Nov. 14 vs. Western Carolina – 2 p.m.

College for a Weekend/Military Appreciation Day

College for a Weekend/Military Appreciation Day Nov. 28 vs. UMass – 2 p.m.

Senior Day

2020 Football Season Ticket Information

While the spring football season has been put on hold due to the growing concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, season tickets still remain on sale for the upcoming 2020 football season.

Liberty’s 2020 home schedule is very balanced with home games every other weekend, never keeping Flames Nation waiting too long for a return visit to Williams Stadium to cheer the Flames on to another victory. The Flames open the home portion of their schedule on Sept. 12 against North Carolina A&T.

Flames Nation can reserve their season tickets for as low as $70 per person for general admission seating, giving college football fans a chance to watch the highest level of competition for less than $12 per game.

By visiting www.LUFootball.com, fans can see the variety of numerus season ticket options available throughout the 2020 season.

Season ticket packages for Liberty’ six-game home schedule include: West Club Level ($380), West Premium Chairbacks ($165), West Reserved Benchbacks ($130), East Reserved Benchbacks ($100), West Reserved Benchbacks ($85) and East General Admission ($70).

