Liberty seeded 13th in Midwest Regional: Gets first-round matchup with Oklahoma State

Congratulations, Liberty, for earning your way into the 2021 NCAA Tournament field.

Here you go – a game with OK State.

The Flames (23-5), making their second straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament, get Oklahoma State (20-8) in the first round of the Midwest Regional.

Liberty is a 13 seed, the second-highest seeding in school history, while Oklahoma State is a four seed.

The winner of the Liberty vs. Oklahoma State matchup will face the victor in the game No. 5 seed Tennessee vs. No. 13 seed Oregon State game.

Oklahoma State put together an impressive NCAA Tournament resume, as the Cowboys rank second nationally with 10 NET Quadrant 1 victories and own a 10-6 Q1 record.

The Cowboys also have nine wins over Associated Press Top 25 squads, which leads the nation.

Liberty punched its ticket to the Big Dance by claiming the ASUN Tournament title for the third straight season.

