liberty routs byu 41 14 biggest win in school history
Sports

Liberty routs BYU, 41-14: Biggest win in school history?

Chris Graham
Last updated:
liberty
Image: Liberty Athletics

Liberty, down 14-3 to BYU early, scored 38 unanswered points on its way to a historic 41-14 win over BYU Saturday afternoon at Williams Stadium.

With the win, Liberty’s fifth in a row, the Flames move to 7-1 on the season.

BYU drops to 4-4 following its third loss in a row.

The game was played in front of 24,012, the largest crowd in Williams Stadium history.

“I think there’s a lot of people that share in this night,” Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said. “To our fans, what an incredible atmosphere. To see them so ecstatic having the time they had brings me great joy. I’ve gotten to experience that twice before, and it never gets old. I just think it was a big night.”

The Flames finished the game with a season-high 547 total yards, including a season-best 300 yards on the ground.

Liberty limited BYU to 258 yards on the day (71 rushing, 187 passing).

Liberty’s Johnathan Bennett had a career game, finishing the contest with a career-high 247 passing yards, while completing 24-of-29 attempts with two touchdowns.

“I was so happy for JB,” Freeze said. “He takes the brunt of a lot of our inconsistencies that we’ve had this year with our injuries. For him to raise his game tonight in such an important night in the history of our program, that’s just so dang awesome.”

Dae Dae Hunter also had a career game, finishing the contest with 213 rushing yards on 23 carries (9.3 yards per rushing attempt) and an 80-yard touchdown run. Shedro Louis followed with 10 carries for 35 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Bennett’s top target in the game was Demario Douglas, who finished the game with eight receptions for 69 yards.

Liberty’s stout defense was led by defensive tackle Kendy Charles who had a career-high eight tackles, while linebacker Tyren Dupree finished with four stops.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

