Liberty right-hander Skirrow named Cape Cod All-Star

Liberty right-hander Noah Skirrow has been selected to participate in the 2019 Cape Cod League (CCBL) All-Star Game. The Cape Cod League All-Star Game will be held on July 21 at Eldredge Park in Orleans, Mass.

Skirrow, a rising Liberty junior who plays for the CCBL All-Star Game host Orleans Firebirds, will be a member of the Eastern Division All-Stars. The right-hander enters the weekend with a 1-0 record with a 1.08 ERA in four starts, this summer. He has struck out 24 and walked nine batters in 16 2/3 innings.

In its 134th year, the Cape Cod Baseball League is recognized as the best amateur summer league in the country by college coaches and professional baseball scouts. Players from across the United States and representing all college divisions are recruited to play in the 10-team, wooden bat loop each summer.

Skirrow posted a 5-6 record with a 3.76 ERA in 16 appearances, 15 that were starts, for the 43-21 ASUN Champion Liberty Flames, this past spring. The right-hander struck out 98 and walked 35 in 2019.

Skirrow led the ASUN Conference with an 11.50 strikeouts per nine innings average and finished the year fourth in the conference with 98 strikeouts. His strikeout total ranks fifth on the Liberty program single season list.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google