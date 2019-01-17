Liberty remains undefeated in ASUN, tops Kennesaw State

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Liberty improved to 4-0 in the ASUN Conference with a 62-41 win on the road against Kennesaw State. The Flames improve to 15-4 overall as they are one of two teams in the ASUN (Lipscomb) that remain undefeated in conference play.

Both teams struggled in the first half to develop any type of offensive rhythm as the two combined to shoot 28.8 percent (15-52) in the first half. Kennesaw State stayed in the game in the first half due to free throws, shooting 12-14 in the first half but the Flames held a one point (25-24) lead at the break.

The Flames would respond in the first 10 minutes of the second half, going on a 17-2 run. Liberty shot 60 percent (14-23) to cruise to the 21-point victory.

“We were not very good in the first half and turned it over uncharacteristically 15 times and allowed missed shots to affect our confidence,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “There are games during the year where you have to get through some muddy water. Fortunately I thought Elijah’s (Cuffee) two three-pointers were huge and changed our disposition and I think after that our guys got back to being themselves.”

The Flames will head back home for a two-game homestand starting on Saturday against North Florida. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Vines Center and can be seen on ESPN+. The first 500 fans at Saturday’s game will receive a free fanny pack.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google