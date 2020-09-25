Liberty releases revamped 2020-2021 women’s basketball conference schedule

The Liberty women’s basketball team released a revamped 16-game league schedule for the Lady Flames’ third season of ASUN Conference play in 2020-2021 on Friday.

Tipping Things Off

For the third consecutive season, Liberty will begin ASUN Conference play with a road trip that includes at least one game in Florida. The Lady Flames’ conference-opening road swing will take them to Stetson (Jan. 2) and ASUN newcomer Bellarmine (Jan. 4).

Lipscomb will be the first ASUN team to visit Liberty Arena, making the trek to Lynchburg on Jan. 9.

Familiar Format

Just like the 2019-20 season, this year’s ASUN schedule features games on Saturday and Monday each week. Liberty’s two conference bye dates both fall on Saturday (Jan. 16 and Feb. 13) this season.

For the second year in a row, the Lady Flames will head to Kennesaw State for their regular-season finale, March 1.

What’s New?

Bellarmine joins the ASUN Conference this season, essentially replacing NJIT to keep it a nine-team league. As mentioned above, Liberty will make its first-ever visit to Knights Hall on Jan. 4. Bellarmine will then play at Liberty Arena on Feb. 15.

Clashes of the Co-Champions

Liberty was poised to play the 2020 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship title game at FGCU on March 15 before the game was cancelled due to COVID-19. The two teams were named co-champions of the tournament.

Liberty will visit FGCU on Jan. 25. The Eagles will then make their inaugural trip to Liberty Arena on Feb. 20.

Active Streaks

The Lady Flames will enter ASUN play with their longest conference winning streak during two seasons as a conference member. Liberty won its last six ASUN games of the 2019-20 regular season. The Lady Flames have defeated eight straight ASUN opponents overall, also including the 2020 ASUN Championship triumphs over Kennesaw State and North Alabama.

Liberty will be aiming to win 10 or more conference games for the 23rd consecutive season in 2020-21. The Lady Flames finished 11-5 in ASUN play last season.

Non-Conference Notes

The Lady Flames’ non-conference schedule will be announced in the coming weeks. The season can begin no earlier than Nov. 25, and the Lady Flames can play up to nine non-conference contests.

