Liberty releases 2020-2021 women’s basketball ASUN schedule

The Liberty women’s basketball team has released its 2020-2021 ASUN schedule.

Tipping Things Off

For the third consecutive season, Liberty will begin ASUN Conference play with a road trip that includes a visit to FGCU. The Lady Flames’ visit to Alico Arena will take place on Jan. 2, sandwiched between contests at NJIT (Dec. 30) and Stetson (Jan. 4).

Lipscomb will be the first ASUN team to visit Liberty Arena, making the trek to Lynchburg on Jan. 9.

Familiar Format

Just like the 2019-20 season, this year’s ASUN schedule features games on Saturday and Monday each week. Liberty will play on both Saturday and Monday for eight straight weeks in January and February before having a bye on the final Monday of the regular season (March 1).

What’s New?

Bellarmine joins the ASUN Conference this season, becoming the league’s 10th women’s basketball team. Liberty will host the Knights for the first time on Jan. 11. The Lady Flames will then make the return trip to Knights Hall in Louisville, Ky., on Feb. 6.

With Bellarmine’s addition to the conference, Liberty will play 18 ASUN games in 2020-21, increasing from the 16-game conference schedule the previous two seasons.

Clashes of the Co-Champions

Liberty was poised to play the 2020 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship title game at FGCU on March 15 before the game was cancelled due to COVID-19. The two teams were named co-champions of the tournament.

As previously mentioned, Liberty will visit FGCU on Jan. 2. The Eagles will then make their first trip to Liberty Arena on Jan. 30. Other than newcomer Bellarmine, FGCU is the only ASUN opponent Liberty has yet to defeat. The Eagles are 5-0 against the Lady Flames over the past two seasons.

Active Streaks

The Lady Flames will enter ASUN play with their longest conference winning streak during two seasons as a conference member. Liberty won its last six ASUN games of the 2019-20 regular season. The Lady Flames have defeated eight straight ASUN opponents overall, also including the ASUN Championship triumphs over Kennesaw State and North Alabama.

Liberty will be aiming to win 10 or more conference games for the 23rd consecutive season in 2020-21. The Lady Flames finished 11-5 in ASUN play last season.

Tournament Time

The 2021 ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship will feature quarterfinal matchups on March 5, semifinals on March 10 and the championship game on March 14. All games will be played on the campus of the higher-seeded team in each contest.

The ASUN Championship victor will earn an automatic berth into the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship. First-round games are slated for March 19 and 20.

Noting the Non-Conference Slate

Liberty’s 11 non-conference games will be announced during the coming weeks and months as contracts are finalized.

