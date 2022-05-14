Liberty rallies late to tie, but falls in ninth at FGCU, 8-7

The Liberty Flames erased a three-run deficit late to tie the game, only to fall in the ninth inning to the FGCU Eagles, 8-7, Friday evening at Swanson Stadium.

The Flames fell behind 7-4 after three innings of play, only to score three unanswered runs in the seventh and eighth innings to tie the contest. Liberty third baseman Cameron Foster knotted the game with his second home run of the season to lead off the eighth.

After the Flames left two men on in the top of the ninth, the host Eagles won the contest on a one-out single by first baseman Joe Kinker.

Liberty right-hander Max Alba shut down the FGCU bats with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He struck out six and did not walk a batter, allowing the Flames to overcome the Eagles’ three-run advantage.

The Flames fall to 30-18 overall and 16-9 in ASUN Conference play. The host Eagles improve to 31-18 and 15-10 in the ASUN.

