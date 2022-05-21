Liberty rallies in late innings, but falls to Kennesaw State, 7-5

Liberty attempted to rally late, but came up short, as the visiting Kennesaw State Owls held off the Flames, 7-5, Friday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

After the Owls jumped out to a 7-0 lead, the Flames battled back to cut the deficit to 7-5 and bring the tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth inning. However, Kennesaw State pitcher Jared Rhine was able to get the next two batters to close out the victory for the visitors.

Liberty right fielder Aaron Anderson and third baseman Cameron Foster each had three hits in the contest. Anderson also belted two solo home runs, his fifth and sixth of the season, and drove in three runs. Shortstop Stephen Hill added his fifth home run of the year in the sixth inning for the Flames.

Liberty drops to 32-20 overall and 18-11 in ASUN play. Kennesaw State moves to 32-23 overall and 19-10 in conference to move into first place in the ASUN’s East Division.

