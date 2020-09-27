Liberty rallies, goes to 2-0 with 36-34 win over Florida International

Published Saturday, Sep. 26, 2020, 8:45 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Liberty rallied from a 28-27 fourth quarter deficit to post a 36-34 win over Florida International in the Flames’ home opener on Saturday.

Liberty (2-0) faced a fourth-and-one at its own 34-yard line to start the fourth. Tailback Joshua Mack rambled for 33 yards and the first down to keep the drive going, then capped the drive with a 4-yard TD run to put the Flames on top, 33-28.

Alex Babir connected on a 36-yard field goal try with 6:32 to go to extend the lead to 36-28.

FIU (0-1) got closer on a 6-yard TD pass from Stone Norton to D’Vonte Price. The first two-point try was successful, but was nullified by a holding penalty, and the second try was no good, keeping Liberty on top.

A Jayod Sanders sack on fourth-and-13 sealed the win with 1:32 to go.

Flames quarterback Malik Willis completed 24-of-30 passes for 285 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 85 yards on 13 carries.

Mack (107 yard rushing, one TD) and DJ Stubbs (119 yard receiving, one TD) both broke 100-yard milestones in the win.

Price led FIU with 148 yards on 13 carries and two rushing touchdowns while also adding a touchdown reception.

Related

Comments