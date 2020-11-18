Liberty quarterback Malik Willis added to Maxwell Award watch list

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis was named Wednesday to the Maxwell Award watch list.

The Auburn transfer is a perfect 7-0 as a starter in 2020, and currently ranks seventh in the country in points responsible for (144), 10th in rushing yards per carry (7.1), 11th in total offense per game (335.0), 12th in rushing touchdowns (12) 16th in both rushing yards (700) and rushing touchdowns (9).

The native of Atlanta, Ga., has completed 122-of-180 passing attempts for 1,645 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has 120 consecutive passing attempts without an interception and has thrown only one interception this season.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the outstanding collegiate football player in America since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert W. “Tiny” Maxwell.

Last year, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the recipient of the 83rd Maxwell Award after leading the Tigers to the national championship.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced on Nov. 30, and three finalists for each award will be announced on Dec. 8.

The winners of the 2020 Maxwell and Bednarik Awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show, which will be presented in late December or early January at a date to be announced shortly.

Today’s honor marks the third time this year Willis has been named to a national award watch list. Willis was added to the 2020 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award midseason watch list in October. He was also named to the College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Year watch list in November.

Willis and the No. 21 Flames will look to move to 3-0 against ACC foes in 2020 when they square off against NC State at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday evening.

The contest is set to start at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Regional Sports Networks and LFSN Radio (Flagship station – The Journey FM 88.3 Lynchburg).

