Liberty places four on ASUN Men’s Golf All-Conference Team

Four members of Liberty’s 2019-20 regular season starting lineup have been named to the 2020 ASUN Men’s Golf All-Conference team.

Senior Ervin Chang, juniors Alexandre Fuchs and Kieran Vincent and sophomore Jonathan Yaun were each named to the 10-person all-conference team. Fuchs, Vincent and Yaun were three of six unanimous selections on the listing.

The four helped the Flames finish the shortened 2019-20 season ranked No. 32 in the Golfstat rankings. Liberty was the top ranked ASUN Conference team in the final national rankings for the season.

Liberty’s four selections led all teams in the league. Jacksonville, Lipscomb and North Florida each placed two players on the all-conference team to round out the 10-member squad.

Chang and Vincent were both named to the 2019 ASUN Men’s All-Conference team during Liberty’s first season as an ASUN Conference member.

Additionally, Chang was named to the ASUN Men’s Golf All-Academic Team for the second year in a row. The sport management major currently holds a 3.80 cumulative GPA.

Yaun finished the season as the top ranked golfer in the ASUN Conference. He was ranked No. 50 in the final Golfstat national rankings and posted a 48-0 head-to-head record against ASUN opponents during the 2019-20 campaign.

The native of Minneola, Fla., played 16-of-27 rounds at par or better (59.3 percent) and tied for the team lead with three top-10 finishes. He also posted seven sub-70 rounds.

Vincent finished the season with a 71.17 stroke average, playing in six of the team’s nine events. The redshirt junior missed three events during the fall schedule due to an injury.

Vincent was the second-highest ranked golfer in the ASUN Conference behind Yaun, finishing the year ranked No. 53 in the Golfstat national rankings.

The native of Harare, Zimbabwe, posted a 47-1 record against ASUN opponents, played 10-of-18 rounds at par or better (55.6 percent) and posted five sub-70 rounds.

Vincent and Yaun were both recently named to the 2020 GCAA/PING All-America honorable-mention team and the 2020 GCAA/PING All-Region East team.

Fuchs posted a career-best 71.96 season stroke average and finished the 2019-20 season with a 41-7 head-to-head record against ASUN opponents.

The native of Mouans-Sartoux, France, posted six sub-70 rounds of golf and played 12-of-27 rounds at par or better. He was named ASUN Men’s Golfer of the Week on Nov. 7 after wrapping up the fall season with an eight-place finish at the Ka’anapali Collegiate Classic Invite with a 10-under par 203 (68-67-68).

Chang wrapped up his senior season with a 72.22 season stroke average and was tied for the team lead with three top-10 finishes. He ended the year with a 39-9 head-to-head record against ASUN opponents.

The native of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, opened the spring season with a 3-under par 207 (71-71-65), finishing tied for sixth place at the Sea Best Invitational.

The 2019 ASUN Men’s Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Male Student-Athlete of the Year ends his senior year with a 72.62 career stroke average, 18 top-10 finishes and having played 54-of-119 rounds at par or better (45.4 percent).

