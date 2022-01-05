Liberty opens up ASUN play with win at Stetson

Liberty opened up ASUN conference play with a 75-59 win on the road at Stetson on Tuesday.

Liberty came back from double digits in the first half as five different players scored double figures for the Flames, led by Darius McGhee and Shiloh Robinson led the team with 16 points each.

Liberty is now 10-6 on the season.

Stetson got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 15-5 lead just five minutes into the game, sparked by the three-point shot. Liberty responded by closing the half on a 32-13 run to go into the break with a 37-28 lead.

Liberty could not have asked for a better start to the second half, going on a 22-10 run within the first 10 minutes of the second half.

Liberty would score of its 37 points in the pain in the final half as the Flames would shoot 55 percent to close out the game.

“I thought our defense was really sound,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “We made it hard for them on most occasions tonight and I felt our guys were really connected. When you have two individual defenders like Shiloh (Robinson) and Joseph (Venzant) it gives you a great advantage and the way those two have stepped into that responsibility has been really fabulous for our team.”

