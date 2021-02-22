Liberty opens two-game series with North Alabama with 74-54 win

Liberty honored its four seniors with a 74-54 win over North Alabama Monday afternoon at Liberty Arena, in a way that extends the Flames’ home winning streak to 35 games.

Liberty (18-5, 9-2 ASUN) led 41-24 at the break, getting 13 points from Darius McGhee, who would go on to a career-high 29.

A 13-2 mid-second half run helped put the game out of reach for the Flames, who also got 13 points from Elijah Cuffee in the win.

“That is our fifth league game is 35 days. This is an incredible group,” coach Ritchie McKay said. “To be able to have the concentration and resiliency that they have had over the course of a year has been a privilege to watch and be a part of. The last four weeks, we haven’t known if we were going to have a game or not, or when the game would be played, and some of that is beyond anyone’s control, but I thought our approach to this game was really good and really pleased with our effort.”

Liberty will play its final home game of the season on Tuesday as the Flames close out its series with North Alabama.

Tipoff is set for noon and can be seen on ESPN+.

