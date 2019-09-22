Liberty offense pours it on in 62-27 win over Hampton

Liberty standout wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden continued his march to rewrite the Flames’ record books during a 62-27 Liberty win over visiting Hampton, Saturday night, during Family Weekend at Williams Stadium.

The senior only had four receptions tonight, but he made each of them count. He finished the evening with 181 receiving yards, his 13th career 100-yard game. After four games during his final season at Liberty, the native of Dallas, Ga., needs just 38 yards to become the second receiver in school history with 3,000 receiving yards (2,962).

With his two touchdown receptions on the night, Gandy-Golden matches Darrin Peterson (2012-15) for the program record with 27 career touchdown receptions.

Liberty’s second win in a row saw the Flames finish the game with a season-high 575 yards on 55 plays (average of 10.5 yards per play).

The Flames more than doubled their season rushing total on the night, finishing the game with 38 carries for 256 yards (Liberty came into the game having rushed for 214 yards on 89 rushing attempts this season).

Redshirt freshman quarterback Brandon Robinson led Liberty’s rushing attack, carrying the ball seven times for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Stephen Calvert posted his 14th career 300-yard game, completing 10-of-16 passing attempts for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Jessie Lemonier led a multitude of defenders with tackles on the night, finishing the contest with six stops (three solo, three assisted). Ceneca Espinoza, Jr., had three tackles, including a five-yard sack, and a 45-yard interception return for a touchdown.