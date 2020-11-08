Liberty now ranked in both polls: Rising to #22 in AP, coaches polls

Following a thrilling 38-35 win over in-state foe Virginia Tech on Saturday, Liberty has moved into both top 25 polls for the first time in program history.

The Flames are ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press poll and received their first-ever ranking in the Amway Coaches poll at No. 22.

In its second full season at the FBS level, Liberty cracked the top 25 polls last week when the Flames were ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press poll.

Liberty’s rise in both national polls follows a last-second win at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., on Saturday. Kicker Alex Barbir knocked down a career-long 51-yard field goal with one second left on the clock, giving the Flames their first-ever win over Virginia Tech and Liberty’s second over an ACC foe this season.

The three-point win also keeps Liberty’s undefeated season alive at 7-0, marking the best start to a season in school history. The Flames have won nine games in a row, dating back to last year, the second longest winning streak in the country at the FBS level.

Liberty is one of two FBS independents currently ranked in both top 25 polls. BYU moved to 8-0 this season with a convincing 51-17 win over No. 21/23 Boise State on Friday night. BYU is currently ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press poll and No. 8 in the Amway Coaches poll.

The Flames return to action this Saturday. Liberty hosts Western Carolina at Williams Stadium. Kickoff is set for Noon and the game will be broadcast on ESPN3 and LFSN Radio (Flagship station – The Journey FM 88.3 Lynchburg).

