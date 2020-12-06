Liberty moves up in coaches, AP polls: Awaits possible bowl destination

Liberty lost a chance for another signature win due to COVID-19. But, 2020 being odd, it still worked out for the Flames, in terms of the national polls.

Yep, Liberty, idled, and forced to miss a heavyweight matchup with then-#14 Coastal Carolina due to a run of COVID-19 positives and associated contract tracing, moved up to 21 in the coaches poll and 22 in the AP poll.

The Flames (9-1) had been 25th in both polls last week.

The program does intend to resume-related activities when it is given clearance by its medical staff and in accordance with health guidelines.

This is because there is anticipation that Liberty will get a bowl game.

One possible destination: the Dec. 23 Montgomery Bowl, against #14/16 BYU (9-1), which replaced Liberty as the opponent for Coastal Carolina this weekend, and lost 22-17, coming up a yard short of the end zone on the final play of the game.

