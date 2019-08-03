Liberty men’s tennis signs Goncalo Ferreira
The Liberty men’s tennis program has announced the signing of Goncalo Ferreira for the 2019-20 academic year.
“It’s a great day for the Flames! Goncalo loves to compete and will make everyone else around him better because of his work ethic and passion for the game,” stated Liberty head coach Derek Schwandt. “Our coaching staff can’t wait to start working with him this season.”
Ferreira hails from Barcelos, Portugal, and attended Escola Secundària D. Maria II. He has won four national tournaments in his home country, including a U18 doubles national championship. Ferreira reached a No. 4 men’s ranking in Portugal in 2018 at the U18 level. His best ATP ranking has been No. 1975 for singles and No. 1592 for doubles.
Ferreira is the fourth player in the Flames’ recruiting class, joining Joseph Emerson (Whittier, Calif.), Rafael Marques Da Silva (São Paulo, Brazil) and Deji Thomas-Smith (London, United Kingdom).
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.