Liberty men’s tennis signs Goncalo Ferreira

The Liberty men’s tennis program has announced the signing of Goncalo Ferreira for the 2019-20 academic year.

“It’s a great day for the Flames! Goncalo loves to compete and will make everyone else around him better because of his work ethic and passion for the game,” stated Liberty head coach Derek Schwandt. “Our coaching staff can’t wait to start working with him this season.”

Ferreira hails from Barcelos, Portugal, and attended Escola Secundària D. Maria II. He has won four national tournaments in his home country, including a U18 doubles national championship. Ferreira reached a No. 4 men’s ranking in Portugal in 2018 at the U18 level. His best ATP ranking has been No. 1975 for singles and No. 1592 for doubles.

Ferreira is the fourth player in the Flames’ recruiting class, joining Joseph Emerson (Whittier, Calif.), Rafael Marques Da Silva (São Paulo, Brazil) and Deji Thomas-Smith (London, United Kingdom).

