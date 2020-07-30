Liberty Men’s Tennis receives ITA All-Academic Team Award

The Liberty men’s tennis squad has earned 2020 Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-Academic Team honors, featuring five ITA Scholar-Athletes.

For the third straight year, the Flames feature five scholar-athletes to bring the total to 15 during head coach Derek Schwandt’s three years at Liberty.

The ITA All-Academic Team award honors programs which held a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.20 or above during the 2019-20 school year. Liberty posted a 3.40 GPA this past school year and holds a 3.55 cumulative team GPA, the highest of any men’s program on campus.

The ITA Scholar-Athlete distinction is given to student-athletes who are varsity letter winners, have a GPA of 3.50 or above for the current academic year and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters.

Sophomore William Barker, senior Chase Burton, sophomore Steve Mundt, freshman Deji Thomas-Smith and sophomore Josh Wilson all earned ITA Scholar-Athlete distinction.

